Coronacrisis: Dyson wint, McDonalds begaat flater

I don’t want your cute logo play McDonalds. I want you offering a million free meals to those in need. I want you turning your drive thru into safe testing sites. I want you doubling down on that happy meal box content for kiddos who are stuck inside RN. https://t.co/xgpf2mIaQe

— Laurel Stark Akman (@LaurelLu) March 20, 2020