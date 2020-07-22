Deze 70+ Xbox games kun je nu gratis uitproberen

Het Xbox Summer Game Fest is van start gegaan. Je kunt met meer dan 70 Xbox demo games aan de slag en dit zijn ze allemaal.

Als je heel veel nieuwe games in een hele korte tijd wilt uitproberen dan is dit je kans. Het Xbox Summer Game Fest duurt van 21 juli tot en met 27 juli. In deze periode kun je met demo’s aan de slag van toekomstige Xbox games. Het gaat hier om vroege builds van games, dus nog niet het uiteindelijke product.

Een groot gedeelte van de lijst was al bekendgemaakt door Microsoft. Nu is de volledige lijst bekend. Al deze Xbox games kun je uitproberen op je Xbox One. Het Xbox Summer Game Fest brengt nog meer. Morgen staat er een event gepland van Microsoft waar het bedrijf meer laat zien van games op de Xbox Series X.

Alle 70+ Xbox Games die je nu tot en met de 27ste gratis kunt uitproberen check je hieronder.

(Daedalic Entertainment) 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)

(Sobaka Studio) A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)

(Ask An Enemy Studios) Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)

(Bad Minions) Aniquilation (R-Next)

(R-Next) Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

(Saturnine Games) Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)

(Three Flip Studios) Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

(Punk Notion) Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

(Mauricio Felippe) Bite the Bullet (Mega Cat Studios)

(Mega Cat Studios) Book of Adventum (Dark Amber Softworks)

(Dark Amber Softworks) Cake Bash (High Tea Frog)

(High Tea Frog) Chickens Madness (Vikong)

(Vikong) Clea (InvertMouse)

(InvertMouse) Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)

(Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK) Curved Space (Only By Midnight Ltd.)

(Only By Midnight Ltd.) Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)

(Mad Mimic) Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

(Epic Llama) Deleveled (ToasterFuel)

(ToasterFuel) Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)

(Black Forest Games) Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)

(JoyBits, Inc) Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)

(Wonderland Kazakiri inc.) Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)

(Vidama Software) Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

(Dawdling Dog, ltd.) Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)

(gFaUmNe) Fractal Space (Haze Games)

(Haze Games) Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

(The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) Galacide (Puny Human)

(Puny Human) Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)

(Forge Studios) Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

(Feral Cat Den) Haven (The Game Bakers)

(The Game Bakers) Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)

(Perfectly Paranormal) Hellpoint (Cradle Games)

(Cradle Games) In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)

(stdio.gypsy) Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

(PixelHive) Klang 2 (Tinimations)

(Tinimations) Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

(Chainsawesome Games) Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)

(Black Hive Media) KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)

(WhaleFood Games) Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)

(GrimTalin) Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)

(BoxFrog Games) Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

(7A Games) Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

(Hero Concept) Momentus (Swerve Studios)

(Swerve Studios) Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)

(Indiesruption) OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)

(Caracal Games) PHOGS! (Bit Loom)

(Bit Loom) Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

(Chickopie Games) Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)

(Purple Tree Studio) Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)

(Shadowplay Studios) Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

(Nodding Heads Games) Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)

(Red Ego Games) Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)

(Just Add Oil) Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)

(Sakari Games) Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

(David Evans Games) ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)

(Flying Oak Games) Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

(TopView Studio) SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

(Glass Bottom Games) Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

(Studio Nisse LLC) Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)

(DynF/X Digital) Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

(Wayward Distractions) Swim Out (Lozange Lab)

(Lozange Lab) Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)

(Decoy Games, LLC) Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)

(10tons Ltd.) The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

(tinyDino) The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

(Daedalic Entertainment) The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

(Daedalic Entertainment) The Last Cube (Improx Games)

(Improx Games) The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)

(Falling Squirrel Inc.) Tribble Troubles Demo (Scary Robot)

(Scary Robot) Unspottable (GrosChevaux Ltd)

(GrosChevaux Ltd) WarriOrb (Not Yet)

(Not Yet) Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)

(Triple Topping) YesterMorrow (BitMap Galaxy)

Veel game plezier!