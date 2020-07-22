Deze 70+ Xbox games kun je nu gratis uitproberen

Het Xbox Summer Game Fest is van start gegaan. Je kunt met meer dan 70 Xbox demo games aan de slag en dit zijn ze allemaal.
Als je heel veel nieuwe games in een hele korte tijd wilt uitproberen dan is dit je kans. Het Xbox Summer Game Fest duurt van 21 juli tot en met 27 juli. In deze periode kun je met demo’s aan de slag van toekomstige Xbox games. Het gaat hier om vroege builds van games, dus nog niet het uiteindelijke product.
Een groot gedeelte van de lijst was al bekendgemaakt door Microsoft. Nu is de volledige lijst bekend. Al deze Xbox games kun je uitproberen op je Xbox One. Het Xbox Summer Game Fest brengt nog meer. Morgen staat er een event gepland van Microsoft waar het bedrijf meer laat zien van games op de Xbox Series X.
Alle 70+ Xbox Games die je nu tot en met de 27ste gratis kunt uitproberen check je hieronder.
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)
- Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)
- Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)
- Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Galacide (Puny Human)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)
- Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)
- Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)
- Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)
- Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)
- The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)
- Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)
- Aniquilation (R-Next)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)
- Deleveled (ToasterFuel)
- Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)
- Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)
- Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)
- Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)
- Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)
- Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)
- Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)
- Hellpoint (Cradle Games)
- In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)
- Klang 2 (Tinimations)
- Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)
- Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)
- KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)
- Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Momentus (Swerve Studios)
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)
- OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)
- PHOGS! (Bit Loom)
- Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)
- Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)
- Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)
- Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)
- Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
- ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)
- SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)
- Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)
- Swim Out (Lozange Lab)
- Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)
- Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)
- The Last Cube (Improx Games)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)
- Tribble Troubles Demo (Scary Robot)
- Unspottable (GrosChevaux Ltd)
- WarriOrb (Not Yet)
- Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)
- YesterMorrow (BitMap Galaxy)
Veel game plezier!
