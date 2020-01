John McAfee slaat naar Bitcoin, gemeenschap slaat terug

Whichever Bitcoin Maximalist came up with the term "Shitcoin" for all other coins;

Was brilliant.

But we all know that the future of Crypto rests with the Alt Coins.

Bitcoin –

Old, clunky, no security, no smart contracts, no DAPs ….

Is the true Shitcoin.

— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 29, 2020