Microsoft onthult super exclusieve Xbox x Nike combi

And you thought you had game before. RT and tag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes for your chance to win this Limited Edition @Nike x @EA x @EAMaddenNFL 20 Xbox One X Bundle.

NoPurchNec. Ends February 8. Rules: https://t.co/3voMAE9foL pic.twitter.com/Eg7IMfRSTQ

— Xbox (@Xbox) January 31, 2020