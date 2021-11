Nog een week: komt PlanB Bitcoin voorspelling toch uit?

To clarify: 98K Nov prediction is NOT based on S2F model but on my floor model.

As I said before (in tweets and latest podcasts), I use 3 models:

1) S2F

2) Floor model

3) On-chain model

If for example 98K Nov floor model prediction fails, that does NOT mean S2F or on-chain fails. https://t.co/tj6SSwSzKR