Opgepast! Deze chrome-extensie steelt je cryptocurrency

🚨PHISHING ALERT🚨

A fake Chrome extension has been found, asking to enter your 24 word recover phrase

⚠️NEVER share your 24 words

⚠️NEVER enter your 24 words into any internet-connected device

⚠️Ledger will NEVER ask for your 24 words

Read more: https://t.co/QNoSwptn3U https://t.co/QZKMmT6TMf

— Ledger Support (@Ledger_Support) March 5, 2020