De Bitcoin veert weer op, betekent dit…?

$BTC – HTF MA Edition

You absolutely buy the 200 weekly MA

You do not become bullish when the weekly 21 EMA gets chopped up – see fractal

In a clear uptrend – You long every pullback into the 21 weekly EMA

Now you can hopefully appreciate why I had a bearish bias

— TraderXO (@TraderX0X0) March 9, 2020