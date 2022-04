Eigenaar krijgt gekochte NFT á 2,5 miljoen euro niet verkocht

The NFT of Jack Dorsey’s 1st tweet, which sold for $2.9 million last year, failed to gain interest when it was recently put up for resale



The auction closed with only 7 offers ranging from just 0.0019 to 0.09 #ETH ($6 to $280). Far cry from the $48 million sought by the owner pic.twitter.com/Kqnigrd5NO