Bitcoin paniek: flash crash en psychologische grenzen…

$BTC

If price breaks and closes $9300, will likely make its way to $8600-$8700

If price can make its way back above $9800 will be a good start for continuation to the upside

Lower lows and lower highs starting to print in this downward channel

Take it level by level pic.twitter.com/ibT6OqOyj4

— Josh Rager 📈 (@Josh_Rager) February 20, 2020