PC gameplatform Steam zet een gigantisch nieuw record

.@Steam has broken its record for most concurrently online users that was held for two years. Previous record was 18,537,490 users. It's still increasing!

But there's about 1 million less players actually in-game (≈5.8mil vs ≈7mil two years ago).https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4

— Steam Database (@SteamDB) February 2, 2020