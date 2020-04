Budget iPhone 9 kunnen we binnenkort toch verwachten

iPhone 9 update ๐Ÿ‘€

Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.

Tentative dates:

– Announcement on April 15

– Shipments on April 22

Keep in mind: weโ€™re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.

Fingers crossed ๐Ÿคž pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020