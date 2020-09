Launch PlayStation 5 aanstaande, Xbox series X gooide roet in eten

How many Likes & RT’s can this get?



Spotted!! 👀🙌🏾 #PS5 and #PlayHasNoLimits banners at my local EB Games Australia store have just gone up on display as of today, Friday 11th Sept! Eastern Suburbs Melbourne, AUS. @EBGamesAus @geronimo_73 @PS5only pic.twitter.com/iSDPwRmQ33